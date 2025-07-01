Georgia Football Preview - 5A, Region 4

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
GA Varsity caught up with Morgan County long snapper Brody Jenkins in this article now!
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
GA Varsity releases our full region preview now for the 2025 football season!
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now.
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
GA Varsity caught up with Morgan County long snapper Brody Jenkins in this article now!
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!