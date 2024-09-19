Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 200 Meters

in other news
Georgia Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Girls' Volleyball: Top Defensive Specialists in 2025
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2027
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 200 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Georgia Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2025
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!
in other news
Georgia Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2025
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Girls' Volleyball: Top Defensive Specialists in 2025
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top volleyball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Girls' Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2027
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2025 State Track Favorites
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2027
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025