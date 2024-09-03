Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Girls' Track Top Prospect Database in 2026

Georgia Girls' Track Top Prospect Database in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Girls' Track Top Athletes in 2026: Triple Jump

Georgia Girls' Track Top Athletes in 2026: Triple Jump

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Baseball: Top Utility Players in 2026

Georgia Baseball: Top Utility Players in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
GA Varsity Recruiting Insider

GA Varsity Recruiting Insider

This week's recruiting updates: Gavin Fletcher, Jonathan Stafford Jr., Ty Jones, Alex Scott, and Aiden Taylor.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 100 Meters

Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 100 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Georgia Girls' Track Top Prospect Database in 2026

Georgia Girls' Track Top Prospect Database in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Girls' Track Top Athletes in 2026: Triple Jump

Georgia Girls' Track Top Athletes in 2026: Triple Jump

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Baseball: Top Utility Players in 2026

Georgia Baseball: Top Utility Players in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 3, 2024
Georgia Softball: Top Catchers in 2025
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2025

Pitchers - 9/2

Catchers - 9/3

First Basemen - 9/4

Second Basemen - 9/5

Third Basemen - 9/6

Shortstops - 9/7

Infielders - 9/8