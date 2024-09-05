Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Softball: Top Catchers in 2025

Georgia Softball: Top Catchers in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 6A, 200 Meters

Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 6A, 200 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Georgia Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 100 Meters

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 100 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Softball: Top Pitchers in 2025

Georgia Softball: Top Pitchers in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Georgia Softball: Top Catchers in 2025

Georgia Softball: Top Catchers in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 6A, 200 Meters

Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 6A, 200 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

Georgia Baseball: Top Left Handed Pitchers in 2027

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 5, 2024
Georgia Softball: Top Second Basemen in 2025
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2025

Pitchers - 9/2

Catchers - 9/3

First Basemen - 9/4

Second Basemen - 9/5

Third Basemen - 9/6

Shortstops - 9/7

Infielders - 9/8