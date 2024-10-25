Q&A with Carrollton safety Zelus Hicks

in other news
Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett
GA Varsity caught up with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett in this article now!
Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Q&A with Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio
GA Varsity caught up with Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio in this article now!
in other news
Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett
GA Varsity caught up with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett in this article now!
Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!