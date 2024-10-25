Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett

Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett

GA Varsity caught up with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026

Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026

Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

Georgia Boys' Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio

Q&A with Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio

GA Varsity caught up with Buford defensive tackle Nicco Maggio in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett

Q&A with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett

GA Varsity caught up with Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026

Georgia Football: Top Free Safeties in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026

Georgia Basketball: Top Athletes in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 25, 2024
Q&A with Carrollton safety Zelus Hicks
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status