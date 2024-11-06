Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Boys Track: Top Athlete Database in 2025

Georgia Boys Track: Top Athlete Database in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys Track: Top Triple Jumpers in 2025

Georgia Boys Track: Top Triple Jumpers in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7

Georgia Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7

GA Varsity honors a number of potential candidates for our top 10 players at this position in the Class of 2025 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Track State Favorites - 2A, 3,200 Meters Boys

Georgia Track State Favorites - 2A, 3,200 Meters Boys

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

Georgia Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Georgia Boys Track: Top Athlete Database in 2025

Georgia Boys Track: Top Athlete Database in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Boys Track: Top Triple Jumpers in 2025

Georgia Boys Track: Top Triple Jumpers in 2025

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7

Georgia Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7

GA Varsity honors a number of potential candidates for our top 10 players at this position in the Class of 2025 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 6, 2024
Q&A with Miller Grove defensive tackle Maurice Seals
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In