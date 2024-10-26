Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 1,600 Meters

in other news
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson
GA Varsity caught up with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson in this article now!
Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Basketball: Top Prospect Database in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 1,600 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson
GA Varsity caught up with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson in this article now!
Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026
2025 State Track Favorites
7A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/23
6A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/24
5A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/25
4A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/26
3A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/27
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2027
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025