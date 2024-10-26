Advertisement

in other news

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson

Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson

GA Varsity caught up with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026

Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Basketball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

Georgia Basketball: Top Prospect Database in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 1,600 Meters

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 7A, 1,600 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters

Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 6A, 1,600 Meters

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson

Q&A with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson

GA Varsity caught up with Jackson defensive end Zion Lawson in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026

Georgia Football: Top Safeties in 2026

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 26, 2024
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 1,600 Meters
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals

GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters - 10/24

200 Meters - 10/25

400 Meters - 10/26

800 Meters - 10/27

2025 State Track Favorites

3A Boys' 1,600 Meters - 10/21

2A Boys' 1,600 Meters - 10/22

7A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/23

6A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/24

5A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/25

4A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/26

3A Girls' 1,600 Meters - 10/27

7A Boys' 1,600 Meters

6A Boys' 1,600 Meters

5A Boys' 1,600 Meters

4A Boys' 1,600 Meters

7A Boys' 800 Meters

6A Boys' 800 Meters

5A Boys' 800 Meters

4A Boys' 800 Meters

3A Boys' 800 Meters

2A Boys' 800 Meters

7A Girls' 800 Meters

6A Girls' 800 Meters

5A Girls' 800 Meters

4A Girls' 800 Meters

3A Girls' 800 Meters

2A Girls' 800 Meters

7A Boys' 400 Meters

6A Boys' 400 Meters

5A Boys' 400 Meters

4A Boys' 400 Meters

3A Boys' 400 Meters

2A Boys' 400 Meters

7A Girls' 400 Meters

6A Girls' 400 Meters

5A Girls' 400 Meters

4A Girls' 400 Meters

3A Girls' 400 Meters

2A Girls' 400 Meters

7A Girls' 200 Meters

6A Girls' 200 Meters

5A Girls' 200 Meters

4A Girls' 200 Meters

3A Girls' 200 Meters

2A Girls' 200 Meters

7A Boys' 200 Meters

6A Boys' 200 Meters

5A Boys' 200 Meters

4A Boys' 200 Meters

3A Boys' 200 Meters

2A Boys' 200 Meters

7A Girls' 100 Meters

6A Girls' 100 Meters

5A Girls' 100 Meters

4A Girls' 100 Meters

3A Girls' 100 Meters

2A Girls' 100 Meters

7A Boys' 100 Meters

6A Boys' 100 Meters

5A Boys' 100 Meters

4A Boys' 100 Meters

3A Boys' 100 Meters

2A Boys' 100 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database