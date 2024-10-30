Georgia Boys Track: Top High Jumpers in 2025

in other news
Georgia Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters Girls
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Georgia Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Track Top Athletes in 2026: 800 Meters
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Georgia Girls' Track State Favorites - 3A, 1,600 Meters
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
GA Varsity Recruiting Insider
This week's recruiting updates: Nicco Maggio, Bryce Puckett, Zion Lawson, Zelus Hicks, and Paul Thompson.
in other news
Georgia Track State Favorites - 2A, 1,600 Meters Girls
GA Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Georgia Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Georgia Track Top Athletes in 2026: 800 Meters
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026
2025 State Track Favorites
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025