Published Nov 26, 2024
Georgia Girls Track: Top Pole Vaulters in 2025
Lucas Feddersen  •  GAVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@GAVarsityRivals

GA Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

GAVARSITY SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump - 11/25

Pole Vault - 11/26

Shot Put - 11/27

Triple Jump - 11/28

Database - 11/29

2025 State Track Favorites

7A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 12/1

6A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 11/29

5A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 11/30

7A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

6A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

5A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

4A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

2A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

7A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

6A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/26

5A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/27

4A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/28

3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/29

2A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 11/30

7A Boys 3,200 Meters

6A Boys 3,200 Meters

5A Boys 3,200 Meters

4A Boys 3,200 Meters

3A Boys 3,200 Meters

2A Boys 3,200 Meters

7A Girls 3,200 Meters

6A Girls 3,200 Meters

5A Girls 3,200 Meters

4A Girls 3,200 Meters

3A Girls 3,200 Meters

2A Girls 3,200 Meters

7A Girls 1,600 Meters

6A Girls 1,600 Meters

5A Girls 1,600 Meters

4A Girls 1,600 Meters

3A Girls 1,600 Meters

2A Girls 1,600 Meters

7A Boys 1,600 Meters

6A Boys 1,600 Meters

5A Boys 1,600 Meters

4A Boys 1,600 Meters

3A Boys 1,600 Meters

2A Boys 1,600 Meters

7A Boys 800 Meters

6A Boys 800 Meters

5A Boys 800 Meters

4A Boys 800 Meters

3A Boys 800 Meters

2A Boys 800 Meters

7A Girls 800 Meters

6A Girls 800 Meters

5A Girls 800 Meters

4A Girls 800 Meters

3A Girls 800 Meters

2A Girls 800 Meters

7A Boys 400 Meters

6A Boys 400 Meters

5A Boys 400 Meters

4A Boys 400 Meters

3A Boys 400 Meters

2A Boys 400 Meters

7A Girls 400 Meters

6A Girls 400 Meters

5A Girls 400 Meters

4A Girls 400 Meters

3A Girls 400 Meters

2A Girls 400 Meters

7A Girls 200 Meters

6A Girls 200 Meters

5A Girls 200 Meters

4A Girls 200 Meters

3A Girls 200 Meters

2A Girls 200 Meters

7A Boys 200 Meters

6A Boys 200 Meters

5A Boys 200 Meters

4A Boys 200 Meters

3A Boys 200 Meters

2A Boys 200 Meters

7A Girls 100 Meters

6A Girls 100 Meters

5A Girls 100 Meters

4A Girls 100 Meters

3A Girls 100 Meters

2A Girls 100 Meters

7A Boys 100 Meters

6A Boys 100 Meters

5A Boys 100 Meters

4A Boys 100 Meters

3A Boys 100 Meters

2A Boys 100 Meters

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database